Senior College summer classes now in session

“Our classes are taught by a variety of people, many of whom have an interest in teaching,” he said. “The University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty are oftentimes willing and able and consistently do provide classes to us on a variety of subjects. We also benefit from having a significant number of retired faculty here in town, as well.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for Senior College also looks to community members with special knowledge to contribute their talents to the classes.

“There’s a diverse body of knowledge out there and we try to make contact with those people who are interested in telling their stories,” Dart said.

Senior College works in partnership with several Kearney institutions.

“The university provides us with meeting space and also with parking privileges,” he said. “Likewise, past and present faculty participate. Our other partners are the Peterson Senior Center. They have a meeting area that we frequently use. Also Kearney Public Library is an extraordinary resource for us. Many of our classes meet there.”

When asked to pick a favorite class, Dart highlighted a one-day seminar, “Upstairs Downstairs in Downtown Kearney.” The class examines the potential for development of second-story spaces in downtown Kearney for residential use.