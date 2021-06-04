Senior College summer classes now in session

KEARNEY — Learning never stops.
That’s how Stan Dart describes Senior College of Central Nebraska.
“Senior College is a lifelong learning program, generally for people over 50 years of age, but any age is acceptable,” he said. “We look at the idea that curiosity doesn’t retire. As you move on down the path of life, sometimes you have opportunities to learn things you didn’t really think you needed to know — but you also can catch up on a lot of stuff that you do know.”
Senior College offers a variety of classes and events that stimulate intellectual curiosity. Summer classes begin now with eight classes. Most of the classes are in-person with one class offering a Zoom option. An annual membership is $25 and fees for the individual classes are $35 each.
To register or for more information visit SeniorCollegeNE.org.
“We cover all the major areas: literature, arts, history, science, current events,” said Dart, who serves at the chair of the organization. “We have two major semesters. The fall semester starts in mid-September and those classes meet for about six weeks. We just finished our spring semester in mid-April. Our summer session is abbreviated and runs for four weeks through June.”
The college also offers occasional, non-scheduled events throughout the year.
“Our classes are taught by a variety of people, many of whom have an interest in teaching,” he said. “The University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty are oftentimes willing and able and consistently do provide classes to us on a variety of subjects. We also benefit from having a significant number of retired faculty here in town, as well.”
The board of directors for Senior College also looks to community members with special knowledge to contribute their talents to the classes.
“There’s a diverse body of knowledge out there and we try to make contact with those people who are interested in telling their stories,” Dart said.
Senior College works in partnership with several Kearney institutions.
“The university provides us with meeting space and also with parking privileges,” he said. “Likewise, past and present faculty participate. Our other partners are the Peterson Senior Center. They have a meeting area that we frequently use. Also Kearney Public Library is an extraordinary resource for us. Many of our classes meet there.”
When asked to pick a favorite class, Dart highlighted a one-day seminar, “Upstairs Downstairs in Downtown Kearney.” The class examines the potential for development of second-story spaces in downtown Kearney for residential use.
“Back in the day, that’s where the doctors’ offices were located, dentists and lawyers, too,” he said. “There are two or three developers in town who are actively remodeling in three sites downtown.”
Limited to 15 participants, the class quickly filled.
“That’s an interesting class,” Dart noted. “I was happy to see that it filled up.”