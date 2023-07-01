Peterson Senior Activity Center
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
Phone: 308-233-3278
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.
A grilled chicken BLT salad can be ordered if the order is placed no later than 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.
Website: www.cityofkearney.org
Lunch menu:
Monday: Turkey club sandwich
Tuesday: Independence Day; center closed
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak
Thursday: Baked ziti pasta
Friday: Seafood salad
Activities:
MONDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
1:15 p.m. Drop in pinochle and cribbage
TUESDAY:
Independence Day; center closed
WEDNESDAY:
9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1:30 p.m. 10-pt pitch
THURSDAY:
8:30 a.m. Motivated Men
9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength
9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames
10-11:30 a.m. Hearing aid clinic
Noon: Blood pressure checks
1 p.m. Gentle yoga
1:15 p.m. Mah jongg, pinochle
1:30 p.m. Shuffleboard tournament
FRIDAY:
9:30 a.m. Pole walking
1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch
Phelps County Senior Citizen Center
Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege
Phone: 308-995-5345
Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Salad can be substituted for a regular meal if the request is made before 10 a.m. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.
Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.
Lunch menu:
Monday: Center closed
Tuesday: Independence Day; center closed
Wednesday: Meat lovers pizza
Thursday: Meat loaf
Friday: Sloppy joes
ACTIVITIES:
None this week.