Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or emailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

A grilled chicken BLT salad can be ordered if the order is placed no later than 24 hours in advance. No exceptions.

Lunch menu:

Monday: Turkey club sandwich

Tuesday: Independence Day; center closed

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Baked ziti pasta

Friday: Seafood salad

Activities MONDAY

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop in pinochle and cribbage

TUESDAY

Independence Day; center closed

WEDNESDAY

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

9:30 a.m. Pole walking

1:30 p.m. 10-pt pitch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

10-11:30 a.m. Hearing aid clinic

Noon: Blood pressure checks

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Mah jongg, pinochle

1:30 p.m. Shuffleboard tournament

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. Pole walking

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

Phelps County Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Salad can be substituted for a regular meal if the request is made before 10 a.m. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60, and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch menu:

Monday: Center closed

Tuesday: Independence Day; center closed

Wednesday: Meat lovers pizza

Thursday: Meat loaf

Friday: Sloppy joes

ACTIVITIES:

None this week.