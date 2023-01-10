Sen. Lowe talks General Affairs Committee, casino in Kearney

KEARNEY – State Sen. John Lowe, District 37, Kearney, has been named chair of the General Affairs Committee for the 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature.
The Legislature started its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
“It’s an honor to be chair and to be elected unanimously by the floor of the Legislature,” Lowe told Kearney Hub. “It’s something I’ve served on now for four years and been the vice chair, so it’s been a great committee to work with.”
The General Affairs Committee oversees legislation for several areas, including libraries, cemeteries, rates for legal notices, liquor, gambling and, maybe in the future, marijuana.
Legislation for gambling and marijuana will play an important part in Nebraska’s future, said Lowe.
“We need to make sure the committee is aligned with Nebraska values, and we need to try to look at it in these ways,” he said.
Most of Nebraska “comes from a conservative position,” said Lowe.
“We will look at it that way. We like to keep our money in our pockets. We like to make sure we’re safe. We like to make sure that our health is pretty good,” he said.
There remains an interest in limiting the number of casinos in Nebraska, said Lowe, following approval in November 2020.
“We have a study that’s going to be coming up in 2025, as the original bill was written, to see if we need to expand the gambling, to see if the horse racing industry can withstand more tracks in Nebraska, which would encase, because they have to be attached to a horse track, would tell the tale if we need more casinos or not.”
Most tracks and casinos are not going to be fully operating by 2025, he noted, and this study may have pushed back for the state to gather enough data, noted Lowe.
Kearney will not likely be getting a casino.
“I don’t know if Kearney wants a casino,” said Lowe, “because we’d have to put a horse track in first, and we’d be too close to the horse track in Grand Island, and they’ve got another horse track in Hastings, and that may be too many for one area.”
This would be further determined by the data generated for the coming study.
“If Hastings is struggling because Grand Island is a larger track, it’s just going to be tough to put a third track in the area,” said Lowe.
Lowe is optimistic with the start of the new Legislative session.
“It’s a 90-day session, and we’re going to hear a lot of things on the floor that don’t really mean a lot, but they will be said, and we will try to plow through and make things happen this year that the people of Nebraska will be happy with,” he said.
With the coming legislative session, there will be “a lot of money,” just as there was with the previous session, said Lowe at a Legislative kickoff event held in Grand Island in December.
It is better to have not enough money than to have too much money, reiterated Lowe.
“When you don’t have any money, you’re going to say, ‘Sorry, we can’t do it this year, we just don’t have the money,’ and when you have money, or too much money, as I think we have right now, you make winners and losers,” he said. “Some people get the money, and some people don’t.”
