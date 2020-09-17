Sen. Deb Fischer plans virtual office hours for Phelps, Harlan, Franklin and Kearney counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., announced today her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Phelps, Harlan, Franklin and Kearney counties on Tuesday.

These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to COVID-19, in-person local office hours are not taking place at this time.

Nebraskans can make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance. Josh Jelden, Fischer’s central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will be available to speak with constituents 10 a.m.-1 p.m. by video or telephone.

Constituents may email Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.