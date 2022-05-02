Semitrailer tips over on I-80 near Kearney, spilling cream on roadway

KEARNEY - Emergency crews are at the scene of a semitrailer that tipped over six miles west of Kearney on Interstate 80.

At 10:49 the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the area in between Kearney and Odessa for a semitrailer that was on its side on the south ditch of the eastbound lanes. Initial reports were that the trailer was leaking an unknown yellow substance.

The Buffalo County Hazardous Materials team was initially paged.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they determined the substance was milk cream, according to emergency radio traffic, and determined it wasn't hazardous. The driver was uninjured.

The Nebraska Department of Roads was called to the scene to provide sand and a pay loader.