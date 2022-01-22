 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Selling meth in Kearney lands one in prison, another on probation
Selling meth in Kearney lands one in prison, another on probation

Andrea Martin, Joseph Miller

KEARNEY — Andrea Martin is serving a three- to seven-year prison sentence for selling methamphetamine near Kearney’s Central Elementary School.

Martin, 33, of Kearney was sentenced in December in Buffalo County District Court for felony distribution of meth within/near a school zone on April 28, 2021. The transaction happened 652 feet north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St., court records indicate.

Judge John Marsh gave Martin 140 days credit for time already served.

Joseph Miller, 51, also of Kearney, was placed on five years of intensive supervised probation for attempted distribution of meth and conspiracy to commit distribution of meth, both felonies, in the same case. Under the standard conditions of his probation he must complete a halfway house or three-quarter house program, continued aftercare program and attend the 12-Step Recovery Program twice a week.

Miller must complete classes in anger management, crime-victim empathy, employment services, trauma resolution and relapse prevention. Judge Marsh ordered him to serve 90 days in jail, but gave him credit for time already served.

On April 28, records show that Miller provided 2.39 grams, or less than 1 ounce, of suspected meth, to a police informant in the 300 block of West 25th Street. Records indicate Miller bought the drugs from Martin. Then, Miller  sold the drugs to a police informant.

