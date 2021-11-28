Selah considers it a privilege to perform; coming to the Merryman Peforming Arts Center

“We get letters and emails and people telling us after shows that they’ve let us into some of their darkest moments and I think it’s because we aren’t afraid to sing about hard things,” Hall said. “Sometimes, people tell us that while their loved ones were dying of cancer they were singing our songs to them as they were passing. Words can’t describe how that makes me feel. To be let into those moments and for us to have that privilege — that God has let us take the gift of music and share it and do something that could help someone — is special.”