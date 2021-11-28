Selah considers it a privilege to perform; coming to the Merryman Peforming Arts Center

KEARNEY — Allan Hall, Amy Perry and Todd Smith perform as Selah, a Christian trio reviving great hymns of faith.
With more than half a billion streams, 4 million albums sold and 10 GMA Dove Awards to their credit, the singers look to the music of traditional praise songs as well as performing new anthems. With their harmonies and distinctive lead vocals, Hall, Perry and Smith have breathed new life into timeless musical treasures that have ministered to believers for generations. They also have populated culture with such enduring hits as “Press On,” “Wonderful, Merciful Savior,” “You Raise Me Up,” “Hope of the Broken World” and “All My Praise.”
Selah will perform in Kearney at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $35-$44.
The group formed in 1997 with Smith, his sister Nicol Smith and Hall. Selah’s first album, “Be Still My Soul,” went to 24th place on the Top Christian Albums chart. The group went on to win a Dove Award for Selah’s debut album.
In 2004, Smith’s sister left Selah to pursue a solo career. Perry took over after a series of guest singers worked with Hall and Smith.
The members of Selah always feel grateful to hear how God has used their music to benefit others.They treasure the times when fans share that with them.
“We get letters and emails and people telling us after shows that they’ve let us into some of their darkest moments and I think it’s because we aren’t afraid to sing about hard things,” Hall said. “Sometimes, people tell us that while their loved ones were dying of cancer they were singing our songs to them as they were passing. Words can’t describe how that makes me feel. To be let into those moments and for us to have that privilege — that God has let us take the gift of music and share it and do something that could help someone — is special.”
The band’s releases include:
1999 — “Be Still My Soul”
2001 — “Press On”
2002 — “Rose of Bethlehem”
2004 — “Hiding Place”
2005 — “Greatest Hymns”
2006 — “Bless the Broken Road: The Duets Album”
2009 — “You Deliver Me”
2011 — “Hope of the Broken World”
2014 — “You Amaze Us”
2017 — “Unbreakable”
2019 — “Firm Foundation.”