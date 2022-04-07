'Seinfeld' comedian performing at The Chicken Coop in Kearney Saturday

KEARNEY — When Steve Hytner performs his stand-up comedy, he wants to share a few stories, a few laughs — minus the politics and the complaining.

“They won’t hear politics, they won’t hear griping; but they will hear about shared experiences,” the comic said. “If I talk about the pandemic, it won’t be in that sort of way. It will be about the frustrations of being chained indoors and all that kind of stuff. I’m looking for people to have an hour and a half of getting away from their worries and their cares, having a drink and a laugh.”

Hytner knows a lot about laughter. He appeared as Kenny Bania, an obnoxious comedian, in seven episodes of “Seinfeld” from 1994 to 1998. His credits include a long list of film and TV work from “Dharma & Greg” to “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” to “Two and a Half Men.”

“If you analyze comedy, it’s not funny,” Hytner said. “And you don’t want to over-glorify something like comedy. I obviously do think that laughter is very important. Comedy is ultimately a subset of a release. People need to release. I don’t know why but it seems like it’s a harder world than when I was younger, but if people can get a laugh and get a release, it makes all the difference.”

Hytner shared his thoughts on comedy while on tour in Arkansas. He currently lives in Reno, Nevada — when he’s not on the road.

This time the road will take him to central Nebraska for 8 p.m. shows on Friday in Grand Island and Saturday in Kearney. Tickets are $20-$30. To purchase tickets, search EventBrite.com.

The shows will include sets by Kearney comedian Gary Menke and Omaha-based comic Richard Reese.

During the pandemic, Hytner concentrated on corporate Zoom shows.

“When you do those, you understand that there’s a couple hundred people out there, so they can’t have their microphones turned on,” he said. “They need somebody who’s going to do a 45-minute comedy set and not get any laughs. I thought, who better than Steve Hytner? I can’t tell if I’m dying on Zoom, but hope springs eternal.”

The comedian wondered about the Spanish flu that ravaged the nation a century ago.

“It’s so weird because some of the newspaper cartoons from that time make it look like people were arguing about the same ridiculous stuff we’re talking about today,” he said.

Menke, who organized the shows, described himself as a “huge fan of ‘Seinfeld.’”

“He’s been in about 20 of your favorite shows,” Menke said of Hytner. “He’s a perfect fit for central Nebraska — and soup is not a meal.”

That last remark refers to a series of gags where Hytner’s character, Kenny Bania, gives a suit to Jerry Seinfeld.

Seinfeld agrees to take Kenny out to dinner as payment for the suit. Kenny keeps prolonging the repayment by ordering soup and claiming that soup is not a meal.

For Hytner, the show opened a lot of doors in terms of his career. It also closed off other opportunities.

“I remember being in audition rooms for dramatic roles,” Hytner said. “I could feel someone thinking, ‘Can we really hire Bania in this part?’ When my face hits the screen in any movie, it doesn’t really matter — people just start laughing because of that association. Do I think that’s a negative thing? No. There are positives and negatives to everything.”

Hytner chooses to look at his experience on “Seinfeld” as a large positive. The character generated many catchphrases.

“If I walk out the front door, somebody’s going to scream, ‘That’s gold, Jerry!’” he said. “If I choose to make that a negative, that ain’t going to change it. It just seemed that everything out of Kenny’s mouth turned into a catchphrase.”

The comedian shared something special with Seinfeld — a love of the Hytner’s character.

“Jerry loved the Bania,” Hytner said. “He would jam me into episodes and then they would have to cut the scene. Jerry would call me at home and say, ‘Steve, I’m sorry. We had to cut you from the scene.’ And I wasn’t in the episode to start with. A perfect example is The Soup Nazi. They were doing the Soup Nazi scene and Jerry said, ‘Call Steve. We’re going to have Bania cut in line.’ Jerry would constantly say, ‘What would Bania do in this situation?’ He’s a good guy to have on your side.”

Hytner said he plans to talk about his role as Bania during his stand-up shows.

“I try and feel the room out,” he said. “I’ll mention my role and I have a couple of little jokes about it but sometimes audiences really want to talk about it. I’ll break into a Q&A for couple of minutes if they want to, and then just be humorous around the Q&A.”