top story

See what’s new at MONA via UNK's Walker Art Gallery

KEARNEY — With a mission to collect the art of Nebraska and amplify the stories and visions of artists, the Museum of Nebraska Art will display recent acquisitions in a display opening today and continuing through Aug. 4 at the Walker Art Gallery in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

“CONNECTIONS: Museum of Nebraska Art Recent Acquisitions” features new pieces added to the museum’s collection. MONA is currently closed for renovation and expansion. To honor the museum’s mission, the staff will install off-site shows.

MONA show - back

“Dillon at 18,” Zora J. Murff, color photograph, 2018 — Gift of the Peter Kiewit Foundation, Museum of Nebraska Art Collection

On July 8, artist Andrew Peters will give special remarks during an opening reception beginning at 6 p.m. The reception starts at 5 p.m. Admission to the gallery, and the reception, is free.

The Walker Art Gallery, at 2506 12th Ave., on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, is open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

