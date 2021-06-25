See how Ella helps prince embrace his emotional side in Crane River musical at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Andrew Greiche plays the role of Topher as a man who is missing something important in his life.
“When you first think of ‘prince,’ you automatically think of someone who is confident, royal, regal, elegant — right off the bat,” he said. “Topher doesn’t start off as ‘The Prince.’ He is, by title, a prince, but he doesn’t really feel like one.”
The character begins to grow as the audience learns different elements of the story of “Cinderella.”
“He lacks purpose in his life at the start of the show,” Greiche said. “He doesn’t know what he wants to do. He was raised to be this warrior, to be very intelligent, but there’s none of that emotional and mental fulfillment there for him yet. Through the story, you see how he is slowly introduced to Ella, even though he doesn’t know that Ella is ‘Ella’ until the very end of the show. You can see how Ella helps him find who he is as a person.”
With Ella’s affection in his life, Topher takes on the persona of “The Prince,” becoming what his subjects expect him to be. She becomes Cinderella.
“That’s really cool because it’s usually the other way around,” Greiche said. “In most stories, the man will show the woman how to exist as a human being. In this, it’s the opposite; the woman shows Topher who he is. That’s a nice change of pace.”
Crane River Theater will continue its production of the musical, “Cinderella,” at 7 p.m. today through Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the outdoor Cope Amphitheater at Yanney Park. Admission for the show is $5 per person. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn.
Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein created this version of the fairy tale for a television production in 1957 starring Julie Andrews. Jon Cypher played the role of Topher in the production.
Greiche found himself attracted to the role of Topher because of the character’s growth.
“You can see from the very start who Topher is — someone who is confident in combat,” Greiche said. “Running the country, emotional things, how he interacts with people — he’s not so great at those things. By the end of the show you see that he’s able to do all of those things a million times better.”
Greiche uses the physicality of his character to mark that growth. In the early scenes Topher rarely makes eye contact, his gait lacks confidence.
“After that point, Topher is the one initiating conversation; shoulders back, head up, a little bit of a royal flair to him,” Greiche said. “It’s fun playing around with that. Even in the way he talks, he’s a little bit more shy at the start of the show. He’ll say, ‘Should I be doing this?’ and ‘Maybe, I’ll do it this way.’ ‘What do you think?’ He always asks for someone else’s opinion before he does something.”
Greiche gives credit to Rodgers and Hammerstein for creating such a rich character.
“I think it will be self-evident to the audiences,” Greiche said about the development of Topher. “I’m doing my best to make sure that it is illustrated in a way to honor the playwright.”
One interesting contrast in “Cinderella” comes from the way the prince and Ella reveal themselves to each other.
“We see someone who is poor pretending to be rich and someone who is rich identifying as someone who is poor, although the character doesn’t know that,” he said. “They’re both going through the same thing. Even though there’s a difference in class, we’re all people at the end of the day. We all go through the same mental problems and the same mental insecurities. That doesn’t change with status. Deep down we’re all just people.”