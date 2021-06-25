See how Ella helps prince embrace his emotional side in Crane River musical at Yanney Park

KEARNEY — Andrew Greiche plays the role of Topher as a man who is missing something important in his life.

“When you first think of ‘prince,’ you automatically think of someone who is confident, royal, regal, elegant — right off the bat,” he said. “Topher doesn’t start off as ‘The Prince.’ He is, by title, a prince, but he doesn’t really feel like one.”

The character begins to grow as the audience learns different elements of the story of “Cinderella.”

“He lacks purpose in his life at the start of the show,” Greiche said. “He doesn’t know what he wants to do. He was raised to be this warrior, to be very intelligent, but there’s none of that emotional and mental fulfillment there for him yet. Through the story, you see how he is slowly introduced to Ella, even though he doesn’t know that Ella is ‘Ella’ until the very end of the show. You can see how Ella helps him find who he is as a person.”

With Ella’s affection in his life, Topher takes on the persona of “The Prince,” becoming what his subjects expect him to be. She becomes Cinderella.