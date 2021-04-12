Secondary principal of the year to take over duties at Kearney's Bryant Elementary

KEARNEY — Dustin Mitchell has been selected as the new Bryant Elementary principal for the 2021-22 school year.

Mitchell will replace Mark Johnson, who accepted a position as principal of Sunrise Middle School.

“I am excited that Mr. Mitchell will be joining our leadership team,” said Kent Edwards, superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. “He comes to KPS with a proven record of success as an excellent principal. Mr. Mitchell is actively engaged and highly involved in education at the state level. The Bryant staff and families will thrive under his leadership.”

Mitchell is currently the 7-12 principal and athletic director at Sutherland Public Schools. Before that, he taught high school social studies and world history in Hiawatha, Kansas, in 2007-11, and world geography and English Language Leaners at Alief Independent School District in Texas in 2004-07.