Second man sentenced in February for assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center

KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement of a man being kicked in the head.

Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.

In October, Kamaunte McFarland, 23, of Kearney, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.

Around 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, Kearney Police Department officers and paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan were called to the Big Apple Fun Center in Kearney, where records say police saw a man lying on the floor. The man had obvious injuries, records say, and was bleeding from his ears but breathing.

A witness told police the victim had tried to break up a fight between two women when he was “rendered unconscious,” records say. After being unconscious, McFarland was accused of kicking the man in the head as he lie on the floor.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. When he became conscious, records say he had ringing in his ears and could communicate only by writing.

The man was treated for his injuries and later released. McFarland was interviewed by police and arrested.

One of the women in the assault the victim was trying to break up was convicted and sentenced for misdemeanor third-degree assault of the other woman.