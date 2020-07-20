KEARNEY — A second driver was involved in the accident that killed a Kearney middle school teacher, according to a Kearney Police Department accident report.
At 9:25 p.m. June 24 Jessica Eidem and her husband Nathan were walking near Horizon Middle School on West 35th Street near Ninth Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle driving west. The Eidems were both transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where Jessica, a seventh-grade science teacher at Horizon, later died. Nathan later was released.
An initial KPD accident report listed a 16-year-old Kearney girl as being the driver of a 2000 Buick Park Avenue that struck the Eidems. However, an amended KPD accident report lists a second driver, a 17-year-old Kearney girl also as being involved in the crash.
The accident report says moments before the incident the 17-year-old, traveling north on 10th Avenue, had turned left onto West 35th Street from the intersection of 10th Avenue and 35th Street. The front right passenger side of her 2007 Ford Taurus collided with the driver’s side of the 16-year-old girl’s Buick Park Avenue, the report indicates.
The 16-year-old continued west on West 35th Street, left the roadway, hit the curb and then hit the Eidems, according to the accident report. Neither driver was transported for medical attention. There were no citations issued, according to the report.
Today, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton said he is awaiting all the reports from the investigation before making a decision about possible charges.
@HubChic