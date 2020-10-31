Second chance gone for Shelton’s Brenda Moeller and Paul Filsinger

On Aug. 15, he photographed the wedding of friends at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The couple knew COVID-19 was likely to get worse, so this was their “window of opportunity,” Moeller said.

While masks were available at the wedding, few of the 350 guests wore them there or at the reception at the Babel’s Barn in Wood River.

“Only three or four people had masks on, plus the caterers, but nobody else,” Moeller said. “I had a mask with me when larger crowds came in, but part of me felt offensive about wearing it. They were all friends and family,” she said. “The couple did their part. We didn’t.”

That night, she said, “Paul and I looked at each other and said, ‘What if we got COVID?’”

He repeated that question the next day when they helped clean up at Babel’s Barn.

‘Best thing that ever happened’

Meeting Filsinger was the joy of Moeller’s life. The mother of four, she’d been married 32 years when her previous marriage fell apart. After the divorce, she gave herself time to heal. Then, at the urging of friends, she visited match.com.