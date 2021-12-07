 Skip to main content
Second Avenue traffic to encounter work in northbound lane in south Kearney
top story

Second Avenue traffic to encounter work in northbound lane in south Kearney

Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Concrete work will take place in the outside northbound lane of Second Avenue between 12th Street and 13th Street beginning Wednesday.

According to a city of Kearney Street Division announcement, work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather allowing.

Work crews will be removing a driveway and replacing it with curb and gutter, according to Street Superintendent Roger Petersen.

The city urges motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.

