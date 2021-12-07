Second Avenue traffic to encounter work in northbound lane in south Kearney

KEARNEY — Concrete work will take place in the outside northbound lane of Second Avenue between 12th Street and 13th Street beginning Wednesday.
According to a city of Kearney Street Division announcement, work is expected to be completed by Friday, weather allowing.
Work crews will be removing a driveway and replacing it with curb and gutter, according to Street Superintendent Roger Petersen.
The city urges motorists to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
