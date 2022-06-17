 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Second Avenue overpass repairs will squeeze traffic for three months

  • 0
Second Avenue overpass

The structural repairs will extend the life of Kearney’s Second Avenue overpass and they’ll complicate livfes for commuters until the end of September.

 Kearney Hub file

KEARNEY — Repairs on the Second Avenue overpass will begin Monday and last until the end of September.

According to an announcement from Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The city encourages motorists driving over-sized and wide loads or making their daily commute to use a different path.

Improvements to the bridge structure are extensive, so drivers are urged to be extremely careful and alert.

During the course of construction lane closures will be shifted from inside lanes to outside lanes. Also, traffic delays are likely.

Motorists are advised to slow down and refrain from using mobile devices while navigating the overpass to provide construction workers and other commuters the safest environment possible.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is Mars red? Science can answer that burning question

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News