Second Avenue overpass repairs will squeeze traffic for three months

KEARNEY — Repairs on the Second Avenue overpass will begin Monday and last until the end of September.

According to an announcement from Wilke Contracting Corp. and the city of Kearney Public Works Department, traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions. The city encourages motorists driving over-sized and wide loads or making their daily commute to use a different path.

Improvements to the bridge structure are extensive, so drivers are urged to be extremely careful and alert.

During the course of construction lane closures will be shifted from inside lanes to outside lanes. Also, traffic delays are likely.

Motorists are advised to slow down and refrain from using mobile devices while navigating the overpass to provide construction workers and other commuters the safest environment possible.