Second Ave going down to two lanes in south Kearney until late October

KEARNEY — Kearney’s main north-south artery will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes during a street replacement project that won’t be completed until late October, weather permitting.
Nielsen Contracting and the city of Kearney Public Works Department announced Thursday that the Second Avenue project will begin Monday morning. The work area will span from Eighth to 11th streets.
According to the city, there will be phased traffic control allowing for two-way north and south traffic — one lane in each direction — throughout the duration of the project.
The city urges motorists to use caution when passing through the construction zone.
