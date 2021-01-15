Search to begin soon for new LRNRD assistant general manager

ALMA — The search will begin soon for a new Lower Republican Natural Resources District assistant general manager.

It was announced last week that current Assistant General Manager Scott Dicke has been hired as the new irrigation and water services manager for Holdrege-based Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District.

He will start that position Jan. 26, filling a vacancy created by the end-of-January retirement of Dave Ford.

LRNRD General Manager Todd Siel told the Hub that Dicke’s last day with the NRD will be next Thursday.

“Scott filled a particular need ... He has an engineering background dealing with consultants, so he spent a lot of time on bigger projects,” Siel said, including the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project, the proposed Platte-Republican Diversion project with Holdrege-based Tri-Basin NRD and LRNRD’s flowmeter program.

Siel said the LRNRD board’s executive and human resources committees will be involved in the search for a new assistant general manager. He expects to advertise the position statewide beginning in early February.