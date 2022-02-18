Search continues for Kearney city manager

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has one interview under its belt and is continuing its recruitment for a city manager.

On Tuesday the City Council had planned to welcome two finalists to Kearney.

Community members were invited to a reception to meet the finalists, and council members were scheduled to interview them on Wednesday.

However, things didn’t go as hoped when one finalist withdrew after accepting a five-year renewal of his job as city manager of Maryville, Missouri.

Although the Missourian took himself out of the race, Colton, California, City Manager William Smith, the other finalist, did arrive as scheduled and interviewed for the Kearney job on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Stan Clouse said Smith remains a finalist in the process. During the coming weeks the council will continue recruiting applicants and the city will remain under the leadership of current City Manager Michael Morgan. He will remain in his position until his retirement at the end of April.

Clouse said the city manager’s position is not the only key leadership position the city of Kearney was seeking to fill.

Director of Finance Wendel Wessels is retiring, and Darren Robinson recently stepped down as president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.

Kearney’s new development director was announced this week. He is Trevor Lee, leader of the development organization for Beatrice and Gage County in southeast Nebraska.

The city also is recruiting for a downtown coordinator and has hired a manager for The Archway, JoAnne Hoatson, who previously was employed at North Platte’s Golden Spike attraction.

Other key positions in the community that are recruiting leaders include CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Catholic High School Foundation and Kearney Area United Way.

Last week Kearney Public Schools announced its new superintendent, Jason Mundorf.

Clouse said it will take some time to get the city manager search back on track, but he and other council members don’t intend to rush things.

“I’m not sure how long it’s going to take. We probably should interview a few more to exercise due diligence,” he said.