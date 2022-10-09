 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seances, charlatans the topic for Brown Bag History at Kearney Public Library

In some cultures, an awareness of spirituality is said to enhance physical health. Making contact with the spiritual realm was the goal of Victorian-era seances.

KEARNEY — April White will present “Welcoming the Uninvited: Victorian Era Spiritualism, Seances and Charlatans” at noon Wednesday for the October Brown Bag History presentation.

White's talk is part of the monthly presentation by the Kearney Public Library and University of Nebraska at Kearney History Department.

According to promotional materials for Wednesday's history lunch, one of the more fascinating cultural characteristics from the Victorian Era is an obsession with death and the afterlife.

While many concepts grew in popularity as a result of this phenomenon — deathbeds, lockets of hair, memento mori photographs — none quite captured their macabre desire to communicate with lost loved ones like a good old-fashioned seance.

Wednesday's talk will discuss how Victorian infatuation with death sometimes manifested as seances and, consequently, how many unscrupulous individuals saw them as an opportunity to make some quick cash by posing as mediums and using parlor tricks to make conceivable contact with the “other side.”

April White has a master's degree in American history, a bachelor's degree in art history and has worked extensively at museums in the Kearney area. White currently serves as director of the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, and she adjuncts part time in the UNK History Department.

This program is free and open to the public, so bring your lunch and be ready to learn. This collaborative program is presented by the UNK History Department and Kearney Public Library. Mark your calendars for this ongoing series on November 9.

