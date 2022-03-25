Scuffle between two men leads to gunfire in rural Buffalo County

KEARNEY — Shawn Orcutt of Kearney is accused of assaulting a man and firing a gun near him following a dispute between the two men last week in rural Buffalo County.

Around 6 p.m. March 13 a rural Kearney man was driving his all-terrain vehicle near the end of his driveway west of Riverdale when he was approached by a man riding a black motorcycle, Buffalo County Court records say. The man, later identified as Orcutt, 44, got off the motorcycle and began yelling at the man, who called 911.

Orcutt allegedly punched the man, and the two men fell to the ground hitting each other. Orcutt stood up and allegedly kicked the man in the upper chest and tried kicking him in the head. Orcutt then allegedly took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired about six rounds into the ground next to the man, records say.

As Orcutt went to reload his handgun the man got back on his ATV and drove to a neighbor’s house, and reported the incident to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The man wasn’t seriously injured.

Records say the dispute was over an alleged sexual assault.

The following day, March 14, Orcutt went to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center where he was arrested. He is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony, and misdemeanor third-degree assault in the incident. He posted a $25,000 bond, and is free.

Orcutt is scheduled to appear in court in April.

@HubChic