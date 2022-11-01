Scouting for Food 2022 a success across Central Nebraska

KEARNEY — Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America recently participated in the annual Scouting for Food drives in Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Minden, Hildreth and North Platte.

Scouting for Food is an annual one-day food drive done by local Cub and Scouts BSA scouts to give youth the opportunity to serve their communities and benefit their local food pantries. There were 190 scouts and leaders from 20 troops and packs that participated.

This year, with the help of community members, scouts were able to collect and donate 18,110 pounds of food/personal care supplies and $1,520 to food pantries across Central Nebraska.

Scouts learn that even as a young person they can make a difference in the lives of others and in their communities. Scouts are encouraged to “do a good turn daily” whether it be big or small. Service projects throughout their home communities are one way that scouts can practice their leadership, communication and citizenship skills as well as parts of the Scout Law, including being helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, cheerful and brave.

For more information on scouting in your area, visit Beascout.org or contact the council office at 308-382-3717.