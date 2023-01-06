SCORR promotes 2 women to top positions

KEARNEY – SCORR Marketing has named Krystle Buntemeyer its new CEO and Lea LaFerla its new president.
SCORR is a global, full-service marketing and communications firm serving the health science industry.
Buntemeyer, formerly president of SCORR, has nearly 18 years of health science marketing experience with SCORR and has played an integral role in building its marketing.
At SCORR, she has held roles ranging from senior account executive to chief marketing officer. She has worked with more than 100 drug development service providers, pharmaceutical companies and health care organizations worldwide.
She has received numerous recognitions, including Medical Marketing and Media’s 2021 40 under 40 list, 2017 Marketer of the Year by the American Marketing Association, Omaha, and 2019 Distinguished Young Alumni Award from her alma mater, the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
LaFerla has most recently been SCORR’s vice president of marketing services and business development. She has led the agency’s client services, marketing and business development teams and managed a portfolio of global clients specific to the health sciences.
She has 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the clinical diagnostic, medical device and pharmaceutical industries. She joined SCORR six years ago.
“Krystle and Lea are both poised to lead and ensure the longevity of the organization for the next 20-plus years with support from me and our entire leadership team,” SCORR founder Cinda Orr said.
