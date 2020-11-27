Schulte, Hervert elected to Buffalo County Fair Board

- Liability against the sinking fund is a $600,000 note held by a group of local banks. It’s the balance due on a $14 million project to build the Exposition Center and make Exhibit Building improvements after the 2008 Kearney tornado.

Roseberry said the numbers don’t reflect the huge damage COVID-19 has had on fairgrounds revenues since March 15, with many regular events canceled or rescheduled and smaller gatherings such as wedding receptions not booked.

He explained that the big season for rentals of fairground facilities is late fall to early spring.

This year, some late winter-early spring events were rescheduled to this fall and then canceled again. “So everything (moved) from the first of the year was wiped off again,” Roseberry said. “... Even the smallest events are canceled.”

Among the other events canceled were recreational vehicles shows and PBR rodeo events.

The two major fairgrounds events that went ahead were the 2020 Buffalo County Fair and last week’s Gateway Farm Expo. Attendance was limited at the fair and COVID-19 mask, social distancing and sanitation measures were implemented for both.