Schulte, Hervert elected to Buffalo County Fair Board

KEARNEY — Two new fair board members were elected Tuesday at the Buffalo County Agricultural Association’s annual meeting at the fairgrounds.
Fairgrounds manager Dave Roseberry said Jeremy Schulte of Kearney and Cathy Hervert of Ravenna will start their five-year terms at the Jan. 12 meeting of the 10-member board.
The two other candidates were incumbent Randy Schroer of Kearney, a 25-year board member and president, and Brian Kroll of Shelton.
Incumbent Cindy Plautz of Shelton, who is a 20-year board member, did not seek re-election.
New officers elected at the annual meeting of the board that followed are Brian Moore of Kearney, president; Alan Kegley of Kearney, vice president; Steve Rogers of Gibbon, secretary; and Tim Mannlein of Kearney, treasurer.
At the association’s annual meeting, Jeff Richter of Kearney gave the treasurer’s report for fiscal year 2020, which Roseberry said was from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. Its highlights include:
- Total assets of $13,085,648, with a net total minus accounts payable liabilities of $12,815,915.
- $451,424 in checking and savings accounts for the general (operations) and sinking (capital improvement) funds.
- Revenue generated by fairgrounds facilities, $1,026,907.
- Liability against the sinking fund is a $600,000 note held by a group of local banks. It’s the balance due on a $14 million project to build the Exposition Center and make Exhibit Building improvements after the 2008 Kearney tornado.
Roseberry said the numbers don’t reflect the huge damage COVID-19 has had on fairgrounds revenues since March 15, with many regular events canceled or rescheduled and smaller gatherings such as wedding receptions not booked.
He explained that the big season for rentals of fairground facilities is late fall to early spring.
This year, some late winter-early spring events were rescheduled to this fall and then canceled again. “So everything (moved) from the first of the year was wiped off again,” Roseberry said. “... Even the smallest events are canceled.”
Among the other events canceled were recreational vehicles shows and PBR rodeo events.
The two major fairgrounds events that went ahead were the 2020 Buffalo County Fair and last week’s Gateway Farm Expo. Attendance was limited at the fair and COVID-19 mask, social distancing and sanitation measures were implemented for both.
Roseberry said the Exposition Center now is booked for events every weekend in March, April and May. Officials of some other events earlier in 2021 have talked to him about moving to a few months later, but there may not be openings then.
