School bus-vehicle crash in south Kearney Thursday night

KEARNEY — The extent of injuries are unknown following a school bus-vehicle crash Thursday night in south Kearney.
Around 8 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a car-school bus crash on South Second Avenue at Platte Road near Skeeter Barnes in Kearney. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, however, late Thursday night it was unclear how many patients were transported, or the extent of their injuries.
The crash involved a single vehicle and a Cozad Public School bus.
