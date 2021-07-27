Scams target electric customers across state

COLUMBUS — Scam activity has seen a sharp increase during the weekend and into the start of the week, as scammers posing as Nebraska Public Power District attempt to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

According to an NPPD press release, scammers either will text or call a customer and tell them that they must pay their bill immediately or their power will be shut off. If the customer pays a scammer using a green dot card, or other method such as wire transfer or gift cards, it makes it difficult to track or recover the money.

“NPPD will not call a customer and threaten to shut off their power,” said NPPD General Manager of Retail Services Pat Hanrahan. “Scammers will try to confuse or cause panic in order to get what they want, and it’s important for customers to know this is not how NPPD conducts business. If a customer is having trouble paying their bills, we encourage them to reach out to us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scammers will sometimes spoof their real phone number to make it appear as an NPPD number when they are making calls. They then will ask the customer to call them back using a different number to make the payments.

NPPD will not call or text a customer and demand payment or threaten to shut off a customer’s power.