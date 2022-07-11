Saying 'thank you' with food part of Kearney Clovers 4-H community service

KEARNEY — The Kearney Clovers 4-H Club said thanks in a delicious way Thursday when they presented 50 homemade freezer meals and baked treats to EMS and AirCare crews at CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The young members spread out beef enchiladas, waffles, lasagna, banana bread, cookies and more on big tables inside the hospital. Representatives from the EMS and AirCare teams took meals back to their crews.

“My daughters will be excited to try the beef enchiladas,” Matt Walter, EMS manager, said. “The EMS staff and their families want to thank the Kearney Clovers 4-H Club. The recognition and support we receive from the community is amazing.”

Each year, the Clovers pick a service project that will benefit the community. Beginning in March, they learned about nutrition, healthy meal options and food preparation, as well as public speaking skills. Then they put what they’d learned to work by baking for the Good Sam crews.

As the club presented the food, its vice-president, Evan Kinnison, expressed appreciation for the crews’ work. “Thank you guys for what you do,” he said, “We know being a paramedic isn’t easy.”

Fellow Kearney Clover Chloe Rowher said, “You do a lot, and this is just a small thank you.”

EMS and AirCare team members were especially grateful because their on-call and extended schedules sometimes make meal preparation difficult, Walter said.

“All of the members of AirCare and their families would like to thank Kearney Clovers 4-H Club for the frozen meals that they provided,” Kevin Kalkowski, an AirCare flight R.N., said. “While our shifts can be long, they are always made better by a good breakfast burrito or waffle to start them off, and some great home-cooked meals for supper. “