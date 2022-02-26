Say it in your basket: Sky’s the limit with Kearney's Londons’ gift baskets

KEARNEY — A rainbow of tissue paper flows down a rack in a front room at Mike and Deb London’s Kearney home. Above it are several types and sizes of containers, mostly baskets.

To one side are shelves stocked with Nebraska-made products, including meat seasonings, barbecue sauce and orange bottles of Dorothy Lynch salad dressing. On the other side is a work table facing a wall of bags holding colorful paper swirls used for packing and decoration.

The room is headquarters for The Basket Case, the Londons’ home-based business featuring general-themed and custom-made gift baskets.

Mike said they take online orders from their website, kearneybaskets.weebly.com, Facebook page and email, basketcase423@gmail.com. However, most of their gift baskets are sold from Grow Nebraska’s south Kearney store and Buy Nebraska website.

The Londons brought The Basket Case with them when they moved to Kearney 11 years ago. It had started in 2004 in DeWitt when Mike, who worked at a plant manufacturing Vise Grip locking pliers, wanted to make gifts for friends.

The Basket Case continued mostly as a hobby for a couple of years after they moved to Kearney, where he works full time at Boogaarts grocery story.

Then, the Londons were contacted by someone from Grow Nebraska who invited them to sell their gift baskets at the store and through the website. “We became a full-fledged business in 2013,” Mike said. “Grow Nebraska gave us the opportunity to do that.”

He’s not sure about the origins of the gift baskets idea. Deb, who does most of the design work, especially for custom orders, said she knows it was Mike’s idea.

Although COVID-19 pandemic supply chain disruptions have created issues the past two years in getting timely deliveries of baskets and other supplies they order online, Mike said they still have different sizes and shapes of baskets and other containers as custom order choices.

They also have used coolers, plastic containers and buckets as gift vessels. “We do custom, whatever a person wants,” Mike said, except, as the website makes clear, any alcohol or tobacco products.

Although they had one large custom-ordered Christmas basket with a budget of $120, the Londons estimate their customers spend an average of $27-$50.

Most baskets, especially the ones sold at the Grow Nebraska store, include food products purchased directly from Grow Nebraska businesses or other local companies. “We try to help each other out,” Mike said.

Some standard baskets are: “The Good Life,” with all Nebraska products; “Some Like It Hot,” featuring spicy jellies; “Snack It Up,” which features microwave popcorn and beef jerky; and “Cold Winter Night,” filled with hot chocolate mix and Baker’s Chocolates.

By mid-January, Deb was making Valentine’s Day baskets, each with chocolates, hot chocolate mix and a mug with hearts, red lips or other appropriate decorations.

In addition to holiday themes, popular custom orders are tied to baby showers, birthdays, favorite sports teams, hobbies and businesses. Mike said some people placing those orders give them things they want in the baskets, such as baby clothes, DVDs of favorite movies and Husker T-shirts.

“If we don’t have it, we’ll get it. We’ll shop,” he added.

As for the designs, Deb said baskets made for the Grow Nebraska store or ordered from online examples are easy. All she needs to know is the size and budget.

“For custom orders, we gather it, put it together and move it around,” she said. “We might do that two or three times.” One challenge is accurately matching colors requested, particularly for business and sports team logos.

Mike said that for customers living far away who make custom orders, he sends photos of the finished baskets to get final approval before the local deliveries.

Although 2021 wasn’t as good for business as 2020, it did end on a positive note. Mike said they sold 44 Christmas gift baskets in a week and a half when “Grow Nebraska just kept calling for more.”

Deb said she likes the creativity and flexibility involved in what they do, noting that “if you don’t like it the first time, you can pull it all apart.”

Mike knows they make people happy because he sees smiles on the faces of people who receive the gift baskets. When asked if they’ll ever be doing that as a full-time business, he smiled and said, “Maybe someday.”