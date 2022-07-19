Sawyer Brown still playing its country hits Thursday at Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY — After four decades and 18 studio albums, Sawyer Brown still plays its hits and still finds a niche in the hearts of country music fans.

The band began in Apopka, Florida, started by five members who played for nearly 10 years as the road band for Don King. Country fans knew of King due to his success with songs like “Cabin High (In the Blue Ridge Mountains)” and “She’s the Girl of My Dreams.”

When King retired in 1981, Mark Miller, Gregg Hubbard, Bobby Randall, Joe Smyth and Jim Scholten decided to continue performing. Originally they picked the name Savanna as a band name, only to learn that another band had already snatched that moniker.

As an alternative, the band members began looking through area phone books for a name. They eventually settled on a nearby street name, Sawyer Brown Road, jettisoning the “road” and keeping Sawyer Brown.

WHEN AND WHERE When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Where: Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N Admission: $15 plus fees Contact: BuffaloCountyFairgrounds.com

The band scored its first Top 20 single with “Leona” in 1984 and its first No. 1 hit, “Step That Step,” in 1985. A string of hits followed including “Used to Be Blue,” “Betty’s Bein’ Bad,” “This Missin’ You Heart of Mine,” “My Baby’s Gone” and “The Race Is On.”

The band performed on “Star Search,” winning the show’s grand prize. That lead to a contract with Capitol Records in 1984 and the rest is history — except that the band kept performing and recording hit records with at least 50 of them appearing on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Lead guitarist Bobby Randall left the group in 1991. The current lineup, playing as a quartet, features three original members, Hubbard, Smyth and Miller, along with Shayne Hill on lead guitar.

The band has a meaningful — and sorrowful — tie to the state of Nebraska.

Sawyer Brown wrote “The Nebraska Song” to honor Brook Berringer, a quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhusker’s football team who died in a plane crash in 1996. The song appears on the group’s album, “Six Days on the Road” released in 1997. Miller also served as a pallbearer at Berringer’s funeral.