Saturday's country dance in Amherst canceled due to snow, road conditions

Amherst Community Hall

There will be no country dance in Amherst Saturday due to snowy roads.

 MARY JANE SKALA, KEARNEY HUB

Watch as we get a look at the aftermath of the snowstorm this past Wednesday.

AMHERST – Due to snow and road conditions, Amherst Country Dances has canceled the Curt Pfeil and Friends dance Saturday.

Country Flair will play at 7 p.m. Jan. 28. Admission is $5 for anyone beyond high school. Attendees can bring snacks to share.

FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Mary Jane Skala shares her memorable stories from 2022

Choosing my favorite stories from 2022 is like selecting my favorite piece in a box of chocolate.

I’ve been a journalist for 52 years, but I still get wide-eyed at the joy, toughness and resilience of people I interview. Here are five of the most memorable of 2022.

Tony Crouse

Tony Crouse

Tony Crouse has transformed the Shelton Library since he became the director in July 2021. He has increased visitors, bought new books, formed…

Dean Hanson

Dean Hanson

Dean Hanson, the pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton and Faith Lutheran in Hazard, celebrated his 30th year in the ministry in 2022.…

Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson

Carol Larson and Andrea Pearson

Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, told me in early fall that suicide was a darker health threat now than C…

Paul Schinkel

Paul Schinkel

I savor adventure, so interviewing Schinkel after he hiked the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain was fascinating. His sparkling eyes, his w…

David Bauer

David Bauer

David Bauer, retired director of choral music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has battled multiple myeloma in the past three years. …

