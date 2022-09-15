 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state

UNK Band Day Ravenna

Ravenna Public Schools will be one of 28 middle and high school marching bands participating in the UNK Band Day Parade Saturday in downtown Kearney.

 UNK COMMUNCIATIONS, COURTESY

KEARNEY — Twenty-eight middle and high school marching bands will join the University of Nebraska at Kearney for its 63rd annual Band Day Parade.

A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue and then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.

UNK Band Day is a celebration of music that showcases programs from across Nebraska and serves as preparation for the Oct. 1 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Competition in Grand Island. The top three bands in each class will receive trophies for parade marching, and additional trophies will be awarded to the outstanding drum line and color guard and overall champion.

Bands will also participate in the Bearcat Marching Festival, which follows the Band Day Parade awards ceremony at Kearney High School. The festival provides a “comments only” clinic format, where bands receive feedback about their field performances in advance of formal competitions later in the fall.

UNK Band Day - Pride of the Plains

The University of Nebraska at Kearney Band Day Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney.

UNK Band Day participants from Kearney area (listed in order of performance):

UNK Pride of the Plains Marching Band

Faith Christian

Kearney eighth grade

Pleasanton

Axtell

Elm Creek

Shelton

Arapahoe

Wilcox-Hildreth

Gibbon

Amherst

Ravenna

Kearney Catholic

Broken Bow

Holdrege

Kearney High School

