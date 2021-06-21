Sasse presses Department of Justice on Nebraska sex trafficking case

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged the Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of an interstate child sex trafficking case. Sasse asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to review federal law and let the Senate Judiciary Committee know if the Department needed additional authorities to prosecute sex trafficking cases.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement need to hunt down the lowlifes who rape children and sell young women into sex slavery,” said Senator Sasse. “The Department of Justice should work with Nebraska to prosecute William Quinn and every single one of his accomplices. Government has to fight sex slavery and protect the weak and voiceless.”

“The federal government has a critical role in fighting interstate human trafficking, especially when it involves a minor. As such, I ask that the Department engage with our state and local law enforcement in Nebraska to offer its full support to ensure that Quinn and his fellow child rapists are all prosecuted to the full extent of the law for these despicable acts. In addition, I ask that you undertake a full review of the authorities available to the Department to investigate, interdict, and prosecute sex trafficking cases and advise me and the other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as to any additional tools the Department needs to fight this scourge within 30 days.”