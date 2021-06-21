 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasse presses Department of Justice on Nebraska sex trafficking case
0 Comments
breaking top story

Sasse presses Department of Justice on Nebraska sex trafficking case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
William Quinn trial

William "Billy" Quinn listens intently during the fourth day of his sex trafficking trial in Furnas County District Court.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, urged the Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of an interstate child sex trafficking case. Sasse asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to review federal law and let the Senate Judiciary Committee know if the Department needed additional authorities to prosecute sex trafficking cases.

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement need to hunt down the lowlifes who rape children and sell young women into sex slavery,” said Senator Sasse. “The Department of Justice should work with Nebraska to prosecute William Quinn and every single one of his accomplices. Government has to fight sex slavery and protect the weak and voiceless.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska: Ben Sasse

- Political party affiliation: Republican

- Assumed Senate seat on: Jan. 3, 2015

- Years in office: 6 years, 0 months

- Current term up in: 2026

- Previous office(s): Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (HHS)

Ben Sasse was the president of Midland University before becoming a senator in 2014. During the 2016 presidential campaign Sasse said he would not support President Trump. Sasse is up for reelection in 2022.

In his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Senator Sasse wrote:

“The federal government has a critical role in fighting interstate human trafficking, especially when it involves a minor. As such, I ask that the Department engage with our state and local law enforcement in Nebraska to offer its full support to ensure that Quinn and his fellow child rapists are all prosecuted to the full extent of the law for these despicable acts. In addition, I ask that you undertake a full review of the authorities available to the Department to investigate, interdict, and prosecute sex trafficking cases and advise me and the other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee as to any additional tools the Department needs to fight this scourge within 30 days.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News