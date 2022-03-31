Sara Homan new director of advancement for the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic High School is a family tradition for Sara Homan.

Her husband, Ben, and his four siblings are KCHS alumni. The couple’s oldest son, Ben, graduated from the school in 2020, and their three younger children currently attend KCHS. Sara has been heavily involved at Kearney Catholic as a volunteer and school board member. On Friday, she will take on a new position as the KCHS Foundation director of advancement.

Cindi Richter served as the director of development for 15 years before leaving the position in December. The KCHS Foundation Board did extensive restructuring of the position to redefine the role before moving forward, explained KCHS Foundation Board President Cory Kruse.

“We took a look at all the responsibilities and duties of the foundation and what it was going to need to meet the needs of the school moving forward. We went out and built a new job description and used it to advertise the position,” Kruse added.

The director of advancement will focus on fundraising for the school and working closely with school administration and the school board to meet the needs of KCHS.

The director of operations will focus on day-to-day operations and oversight of fundraising events. The interview process has started for the director of operations position.

Homan grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and she received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education from DePaul University in Chicago. She taught high school for five years in Chicago before moving to her husband’s hometown of Kearney. She received her master’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and worked at UNK. Homan took a hiatus from her professional career to focus on her young family and to volunteer in the community.

She recalls one of her first volunteer experiences in Kearney was with the KCHS GOLD Auction and Dinner. She has served as the president of the Kearney Community Theatre board and is a member of the Goodfellows of Buffalo County board. She previously served on the Kearney YMCA board and the Kearney Public Library Foundation board. She has volunteered at KCHS, Windy Hills Elementary and teaches religious education at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, where she is a member.

“I joined the Kearney Catholic High School board back in August. That really reinvigorated my passion for education. It heightened my awareness and desire to be as supportive as I could of the staff and students at Kearney Catholic,” Homan said.

The school board began a strategic planning process for the school, and Homan knew someone would need to raise the financial support to carry out the school’s vision for its strategic plan.

“That set the wheels in motion. Who is going to do that? Could I do that? I have never been a fundraiser. I don’t have a background in advancement. I love connecting with people. I love problem solving. I love facilitating effective communication, and I have a passion for Kearney Catholic. I just felt like I was being called to that job,” she said.

Kruse is excited for Homan to take on the new role and for the passion and enthusiasm she will bring to the foundation.

“We are super excited about her passion, skill set, and think she will be an outstanding asset for the foundation,” he said. “(She will) continue the work Cindi started during her 15-year tenure and work to continue to develop the works between the foundation and the school board to further advance the school.”

Homan wants to continue the legacy of those who came before her and feels honored to be part of what makes KCHS special.

“I’m most excited to honor what feels like a calling to connect my passion for what is happening at Kearney Catholic High School with other KCHS supporters. I feel honored to build upon the legacy of past foundation leaders to carry forward the vision and mission of Kearney Catholic,” she said.