Santa’s Elves wanted in Kearney for assistants in downtown cottage

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is seeking responsible teenagers to volunteer as elves in the downtown Santa Cottage this holiday season.

Santa and the elves will need to be available 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during December.

Santa’s first appearance will be Dec. 2 and his final appearance in the cottage will be Dec. 19.

For students looking to complete community service hours, this is a perfect opportunity, according to the city of Kearney’s press release. Elves will have to complete a background check.

Required skills are enthusiastic with an outgoing personality; enjoy working with children; have knowledge about smartphones; must love Christmas and must believe in Santa.

Elves will assist families with photos using any type of electronic device. Elf costumes will be provided.

All selected volunteers will get an automatic spot on Santa’s Nice List. Santa prefers his elves sign up to work three or more shifts to keep consistency and work the entire four-hour shift. For more information, please contact Kiane Davidson at 308-233-5032 or kdavidson@kearneygov.org.