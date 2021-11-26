Santa Claus coming to downtown Kearney; bring kids and cameras

KEARNEY — Get your letters and wish lists ready for Santa. He will arrive in downtown Kearney at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and will be available for visits and photos until 8 p.m.

Santa’s elves will be there, and they hope you’ll come out to visit!

According to a press release from the city of Kearney, visits with Santa are always free, but parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Santa’s Cottage is located on Central Avenue in front of Nelson’s Furniture.

Santa will be available on the following days through Dec. 19.

Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 1-5 p.m.

Sundays: 1-5 p.m.

For any questions regarding Santa’s hours, please contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at 308-237-4644