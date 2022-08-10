Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County

ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge.

More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.

The event will begin Thursday with the 22 mile Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum.

Friday will start with the One Mile Shoot Out held 14 miles north of Cozad followed by an afternoon car show in downtown Arnold.

Cars and drivers will line up in Arnold on Saturday for an 8:30 a.m. start of the 56-mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning. The event will culminate in the evening with a free-will donation barbecue and award ceremony in the Arnold Community Park.

Event schedule details can be found at sorcrace.com.