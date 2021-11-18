 Skip to main content
Salvation Army seeks Kearney area bell-ringers
Salvation Army seeks Kearney area bell-ringers

Giving to top charities rose 3.7% in 2020, driven by wealthy

FILE - A Salvation Army bell is rung by Michael Cronin as he staffs the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Lynden, Wash. In the wake of the most devastating public-health emergency in a century and the resulting economic uncertainty, Americans provided more charitable dollars to United Way Worldwide than any other nonprofit focused on direct aid, followed by the Salvation Army and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to new rankings by the Chronicle of Philanthropy.

KEARNEY — The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to ring bells at its nine red kettles that will be set up around the area for the holiday season, starting the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Funds raised will help families needing emergency assistance with rental and utility bills, food insecurity, homelessness and other vital services. Volunteers can sign up at registertoring.com.

Last year, due to COVID, the Salvation Army had fewer bell ringers than ever, but donations were plentiful since people also could donate online.

Also, impoverished families can sign up for Angel Tree, which provides gifts for children and assistance with groceries for a Christmas dinner. This can be done at saangeltree.org/inde.dpi.

Both websites can be accessed at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kearney.

The Salvation Army will partner with Goodfellows, which will deliver gifts to families starting at 8 a.m. Christmas Day. Families must be home to receive gifts. Gift certificates for groceries will be mailed.

For more information, call the Salvation Army at 308-234-9998.

