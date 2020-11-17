 Skip to main content
Salvation Army now accepting donations for Thanksgiving meals

KEARNEY — The public is invited to donate food for Thanksgiving meals for the Salvation Army Pantry.

Items needed include stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn, green beans, Jell-O, fruit, pumpkin or grocery store gift cards.

It can be dropped off at both Viaero Wireless North locations, 3821 Second Ave. and 1920 W. 24th St., through Thursday.

Bryce Abbey’s students at the University of Nebraska at Kearney will help package and deliver the meals.

