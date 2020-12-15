Salvation Army bell ringers desperately needed; only 25% of shifts have been covered so far

KEARNEY — The Salvation Army is in critical need of people to ring bells for its Red Kettle drive between now and Christmas.

The drive ends at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, but so far only 24% of the 2,565 bell ringer shifts have been covered.

Kettles are spread throughout the city in public places, supermarkets and retail places such as Hilltop Mall.

To sign up, visit registertoring.org, which includes information on locations and what shifts are available.

“Kettle donations are significantly down,” said Lisa Lieth, case manager at the Salvation Army. “If a kettle isn’t manned, we get fewer donations in it.”

The Red Kettle campaign is at 54% of its $59,600 goal.

One day last week, four unmanned kettles had each collected less than $5, she said. The decline in shoppers due to COVID-19 also has affected donations.

Also, Wednesday afternoon is the deadline for families in need to sign up to receive assistance from The Salvation Army prior to Christmas. This year, they will receive gift cards to grocery stores. As of Monday afternoon, 780 families had signed up, which is 280 more than last year, according to Lieth.