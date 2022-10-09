 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sales continue climbing upward for The Buckle

Buckle retail store

The Buckle at Hilltop Mall in Kearney is being remodeled, and its location is moving. The store is getting a new entry that will be outside the mall facing the west parking lot.

 MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period that ended Oct. 1, increased 2.7% from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period that ended Oct. 2, 2021.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month that ended Oct. 1 increased 3.8% to $115.5 million from net sales of $111.2 million for the prior year's 5-week fiscal month.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 35-week period that ended Oct. 1 increased 2.9% from comparable store net sales for the period that ended Oct. 2, 2021.

Net sales for the 35-week fiscal period that ended Oct. 1 increased 3.4% to $844.6 million compared to net sales of $817.1 million for the prior year's period in 2021.

