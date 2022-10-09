Sales continue climbing upward for The Buckle

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced Thursday that comparable store net sales, for stores open at least one year, for the 5-week period that ended Oct. 1, increased 2.7% from comparable store net sales for the 5-week period that ended Oct. 2, 2021.

Net sales for the 5-week fiscal month that ended Oct. 1 increased 3.8% to $115.5 million from net sales of $111.2 million for the prior year's 5-week fiscal month.

Comparable store net sales year-to-date for the 35-week period that ended Oct. 1 increased 2.9% from comparable store net sales for the period that ended Oct. 2, 2021.

Net sales for the 35-week fiscal period that ended Oct. 1 increased 3.4% to $844.6 million compared to net sales of $817.1 million for the prior year's period in 2021.