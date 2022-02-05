Sales at The Buckle soar in 2021 to $1.3 billion

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended Jan. 29, increased 4.2% from comparable store net sales for the four-week period that ended Jan. 30, 2021.

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 29 increased 2.9% to $64.9 million from net sales of $63.1 million for the prior year four-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29 increased 20% from comparable store net sales from the same period in 2021. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29, 2022 increased 19.5% to $380.9 million compared to net sales of $318.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal fourth quarter.

Comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 29 increased 43.8% from comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 30, 2021. Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 29 increased 43.6% to $1.295 billion from net sales of $901.3 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal year.