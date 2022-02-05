 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sales at The Buckle soar in 2021 to $1.3 billion
0 Comments
top story

Sales at The Buckle soar in 2021 to $1.3 billion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. announced that comparable store net sales for stores open at least one year, for the four-week period that ended Jan. 29, increased 4.2% from comparable store net sales for the four-week period that ended Jan. 30, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Net sales for the four-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 29 increased 2.9% to $64.9 million from net sales of $63.1 million for the prior year four-week fiscal month that ended Jan. 30, 2021.

Comparable store net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29 increased 20% from comparable store net sales from the same period in 2021. Net sales for the 13-week fiscal fourth quarter that ended Jan. 29, 2022 increased 19.5% to $380.9 million compared to net sales of $318.8 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal fourth quarter.

Comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 29 increased 43.8% from comparable store net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 30, 2021. Net sales for the 52-week fiscal year that ended Jan. 29 increased 43.6% to $1.295 billion from net sales of $901.3 million for the prior year 52-week fiscal year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem
Local News

Gardens on Q, a Holdrege hidden gem

Gardens on Q is open for events in the spring and summer months and often goes through the end of October. Aside from operating the venue, Polly Pearson keeps busy through the school year as Holdrege High School’s calculus teacher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News