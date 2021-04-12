Sailboat, saloon displays newest items at Holdrege's Nebraska Prairie Museum

HOLDREGE — Several new items and updates are being featured at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege.

A large model sailboat replica was donated by Wayne and Betty Sass of Holdrege, who were avid sailors, and this model was on display in their home before moving to Holdrege. Since living in Holdrege, the sailboat has been in storage.

Wayne said he built his first sailboat, a catamaran, about 50 years ago in his front yard when the couple was living in Fairbury. Since then, he and Betty have enjoyed sailing many different sailboats all over the world.

Wayne’s friend, Bill Perry, suggested they donate the model sailboat to the museum. The sailboat is currently on display in the front of the museum.

The museum’s employees and volunteers recently have made updates to the saloon display. Rod Waldrip used his electrical talents to add a new feature to the display.

Now by simply pushing a button, visitors can listen to the Shrock player piano and watch the keys play the old tunes. The display also features a signed autographed photo of three well-known actors from the TV show, “Gunsmoke.”

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is more than 65,000 square feet filled with historical artifacts.