Safety urged; installing new scale alters traffic patterns at landfill in Kearney
Safety urged; installing new scale alters traffic patterns at landfill in Kearney

Kearney Landfill

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill recently began installation of a new scale.

The project will take approximately five weeks.

“During that time we are asking that visitors be patient and allow for a little extra time when taking items to the landfill,” said Steve Hart, sanitation supervisor. “During the installation, we ask that visitors use the existing scale to exit the landfill and that they do not use the drive on the east side of the scale house.”

Hart said the east-side drive is used by customers entering the landfill with yard waste. As a result, using it for an exit could cause an accident.

“We also ask that visitors to the landfill be mindful of workers around the scales and help us to maintain a safe environment for both visitors and employees,” Hart said.

