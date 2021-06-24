Safety Center offering high-tech simulator training to transit drivers

KEARNEY – A driving simulator from Alabama will be used to provide hands-on training to Nebraska transit drivers next week.
The Nebraska Safety Center, located at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is funding University of Alabama in Huntsville’s RIDE (Real-Time Instruction for Driver Education) Simulator and Pro Customer Care courses through grant monies.
Sessions are slated for Tuesday in Scottsbluff, June 30 in Kearney and July 1 in Lincoln.
During the RIDE Simulator training, attendees will experience different driving scenarios where they must make critical decisions.
“It gives them opportunities to get into situations that wouldn’t be safe to test in an actual vehicle,” said Mitchell Locken, Nebraska Safety Center rural transit lead trainer.
Drivers also will learn to recognize their vehicle’s dimensions and limitations in confined quarters and practice proper operation of their vehicle.
In the Pro Customer Care course, attendees will learn how to identify and communicate customer care concerns to management.
Courses are taught by Lenzy Williams, a nationally certified training professional with Crown Consulting in Bay Minette, Alabama. He also has 30 years of transit experience.
Transit drivers may sign up for courses through their managers or by visiting invoice.nebraskatransit.com.
The two-hour classes count toward drivers’ yearly four-hour continuing education requirement.
Kearney sessions will be offered at the following times at UNK’s Discovery Hall, room 212, and nearby lot 27:
- Simulator with Defensive Driver & Close Quarter Maneuvering, 8 to 10 a.m. or 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Pro Customer Care & Documentation Strategies, 1 to 3 p.m.