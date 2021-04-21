Safely dispose of unwanted medications Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Buffalo County Community Partners’ Positive Pressure Coalition will hold a drive-thru prescription takeback event 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the north parking lot of CHI Health Good Samaritan, off Avenue A and East 31st Street.

Partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medicine, along with vape pens and other e-cigarette devices if the batteries have been removed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs, cannot be dropped off.

Event supporters are BCCP, Good Samaritan, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the Kearney Police Department and the Kearney Elks Lodge. The event coincides with the National Prescription Drug Take-Back day.

“Evidence shows access to prescription drugs within a home is a contributor to addiction, overdose and misuse,” said Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh. “Statistics have shown an increase in substance abuse during the pandemic. By safely disposing of unused prescription medication, we can eliminate access within our homes,”

According to the 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019. For more information, visit bcchp.org/opioid/.