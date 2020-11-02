Safeguards in place for in-person voting; Two Rivers officials say 'wear a mask'

KEARNEY — Don’t be afraid to vote in person Tuesday, but wear a mask.
That’s the advice of Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers Public Health District. Surging cases of COVID-19 have pushed the Two Rivers risk dial to the critical “pandemic” level, but “we do not need to choose between participation and safety to exercise our right to vote,” Eschliman said.
Plenty of precautions are in place, according to Lisa Poff, Buffalo County election commissioner.
Plastic glass has been placed at all check-in tables and other sites in polling places. Workers will wear masks. Voters should wear masks, but masks will be available for voters who do not bring their own.
“This has been the roughest, most stressful election I’ve been through because of all the standards with sanitizing and making sure we have enough supplies and trying to find enough workers,” she said.
Poff, who has been commissioner since 2013, said each voter will be given a pen to use in the voting booth. The voter then can take that pen home.
“Voters should not bring their own pens. They can’t use blue pens, felt-tipped fens, gel pens or markers, so we are providing pens,” she said.
Her biggest headache has been poll workers. As of Friday, she has enough workers and expects that to remain through Tuesday “unless a lot happens.”
“We had a lot of people step up, but many have had to quit because they got COVID,” she said.
As of Oct. 26 Buffalo County had received 7,395 ballots from early voters, or one-fourth of the county’s 31,180 registered voters. Due to long lines of voters waiting to cast early ballots, Poff was too busy Friday morning to update that figure.
On Friday, the Buffalo County Courthouse announced that citizens can vote in the Election Commissioner’s Office until 5 p.m. Monday, but the Election Office was allowing only three people in the office at one time. Others will need to wait in the hallway along the brick wall until it is their turn to be helped.
Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist, said people must be vigilant at the polls because this might be “the largest congregation of strangers in close proximity since April.”
He recommended voting early to avoid crowds, studying up on issues and candidates before voting in order to avoid spending extra time at the polls, and wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.
Eschliman said voters can safeguard against COVID-19 at the polls by taking the following steps:
- Wear a mask.
- Avoid doing anything that may tempt you to remove the mask such as eating, drinking or talking.
- Speed the voting process by reviewing a sample ballot and being prepared.
- Vote at off-peak times to avoid crowds.
- Wash your hands before and after voting.
- Do not disinfect or wipe down the voting equipment yourself.
- Look for single use voting supplies, and limit your contact with public surfaces.
- Do your best to maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.
- Observe signs to move safely around the polling place.
- Leave children at home with a responsible guardian, if possible.
- If you don’t feel well, or you or a family member have a disability, contact election officials about your voting options.
Menon, who was born in India and became a U.S. citizen last month, will vote for the first time Tuesday. “I intend to go to my local office and vote on Tuesday because it’s exciting. It’s my first time.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
