 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Safe cellphone, social media use for middle school parents topic at Kearney Public Library
0 Comments
top story

Safe cellphone, social media use for middle school parents topic at Kearney Public Library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Parents of middle school students are invited to Bridging the Gap 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the South Platte Room at the Kearney Public Library, 2021 First Ave.

Keynote speaker will be Kearney Police investigator Dan Warrington. He will discuss safe cellphone and social media use, and its effects on a growing brain. Michael Mefferd from the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office will be the moderator.

The event is sponsored by the Positive Pressure Coalition of Buffalo County Community Partners.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A panel of school representatives, mental and physical health providers and youths will answer questions and share community resources to help parents navigate this topic.

Panelists will include Jesica Vickers, Live Well Counseling; Jamie Legates, Families CARE; Melissa Herrmann and Jason Owens, Kearney Public Schools; Dr. Angela J. Kratochvil-Stava, Children’s Specialty Pediatric Clinic, and youths from BCCP’s Youth Advisory Board.

According to the Nebraska Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 54.5% of youths spend more than two hours each day on a device, but only about 37 minutes a day in family engagement time, according to a national study.

“We want to open a conversation on boundaries, safety and trust when it comes to technology with our youth,” said Wanda Fedorchik, BCCP’s substance abuse coordinator.

For more information, see //fb.me/e/YmzhTE5L.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA: Asteroid Bennu will probably not his Earth

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News