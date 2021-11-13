S-E-M students thank 16 vets with quilts, program

SUMNER ­— Sixteen veterans were presented Quilts of Valor during a Veterans Day program at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools.

The Veterans Day program was organized by S-E-M counselor Roger Doud and Dixie Line. Deborah Bunger with the Quilter’s Cottage presented the Quilts of Valor.

Throughout the day, elementary teachers spoke to their classes about Veterans Day and exactly what it means. The elementary students helped decorate for the festivities by creating artwork in art class and in their classrooms as well as writing thank-you letters to the veterans.

Peg Stevens created a paper Quilt of Valor with the help of the elementary classes. Each class created a square, and Stevens put it all together.

The Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary provided a soup luncheon at the Sumner Community Building. There were 116 people in attendance. Attendees came from as far as Nashville, Tennessee, to support and honor the veterans.