S-E-M students thank 16 vets with quilts, program
Chase Freeman of Sumner received a Quilt of Valor at a Veterans Day program Thursday at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in Sumner. Sixteen veterans were presented Quilts of Valor from Deborah Bunger with Quilter’s Cottage.

 Tiffany Trampe, courtesy

SUMNER ­— Sixteen veterans were presented Quilts of Valor during a Veterans Day program at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Schools.

The Veterans Day program was organized by S-E-M counselor Roger Doud and Dixie Line. Deborah Bunger with the Quilter’s Cottage presented the Quilts of Valor.

Throughout the day, elementary teachers spoke to their classes about Veterans Day and exactly what it means. The elementary students helped decorate for the festivities by creating artwork in art class and in their classrooms as well as writing thank-you letters to the veterans.

Peg Stevens created a paper Quilt of Valor with the help of the elementary classes. Each class created a square, and Stevens put it all together.

The Eddyville American Legion Auxiliary provided a soup luncheon at the Sumner Community Building. There were 116 people in attendance. Attendees came from as far as Nashville, Tennessee, to support and honor the veterans.

All of the lunch attendees and more came to the S-E-M gymnasium to continue the commemoration celebration. The sixth-grade Color Guard members, Owen Schroeder, Nicholas McKee, Sarah Gonzalez, Lily Hrasky and Stephine Meininger, presented the colors at the beginning of the program and retired them at the conclusion. The preschoolers and seniors joined in to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and explain what each word or phrase means.

The S-E-M choir and band performed, and sophomore Rachel Lambert presented her original poem “Red, White, and Blue,” a tribute to all of service members. Senior Audrey Reiter read about the meaning of taps before S-E-M alumni Madison Bosak and eighth-grader Wyatt Boon played it.

To end the ceremony, Deborah Bunger of the Quilter’s Cottage in Kearney presented the Quilts of Valor. The Quilter’s Cottage also received a $1,000 check from a group of families who wanted to thank them for all they do for the veterans.

Quilts of Valor recipients were Justin S. Bosak, Sumner; Charles D. Benson, Sumner; Kirby D. Burden, Sumner; Joseph B. Dodd, Sumner; Carroll D. Eberle, Sumner; Chase J. Freeman, Sumner; Douglas J. Hoos, Sumner; Ronald H. Hoos, Amherst; Tony A. Hoos, Overton; Norman D. Hough, Eddyville; Charles D. Hueftle, Lexington; Richard L. Ibach, Sumner; Ronald M. Kearney, Sumner; Glen N. Nichols, Miller; Delmar L. Ross, Arcadia; Rodney R. Swanson, Overton.

