KEARNEY – The S.A.F.E. Center is seeking donations of new purses, bags, products, gift certificates and more.

They will be offered at Purses for a Purpose, the S.A.F.E. Center's April 15 fundraiser that benefits individuals who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

The donations will be accepted through March 15 at the S.A.F.E. Center office at 620 E. 25th St. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Purses for a Purpose, set for 6 p.m. April 15 at the Younes Conference Center, will also have 200 silent auction items and at least 10 live auction packages.

Tickets at $75 per person include dinner, dessert and the auction. Of that amount, $40 goes directly to the S.A.F.E. Center and individuals affected by violence.

To purchase a ticket or for more information, visit safecenter@safecenter.org or call (308) 237-2599.